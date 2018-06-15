Russia’s win at 2018 FIFA World Cup opener was team’s effort, never personal — Golovin

Russia's Alexander Golovin after scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s central midfielder Alexander Golovin said he "did not feel as a hero" of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match in Moscow between his national team and the squad from Saudi Arabia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia opened on Thursday night at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and 22-year-old Golovin scored a record one a goal and two assists in the match against Group A rivals Saudi Arabia.

"I do not feel being a hero, since the whole team played well," Golovin told journalists after the match. "We have prepared, gave it all and put up the fight."

"Those, who did not watch the game, could assume it was easy for us judging only by the final score, but our opponents (the Saudi Arabian team) displayed a good ball possession and it was not at all easy for us at certain moments."

The Russian footballer said that the national team never felt being under a pressure before the opening match of the world football championship at home.

"There was only agitation," Golovin said. "We did not think of anything and were simply preparing for the game. We now see what we see."

The match at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and today’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

The goals in the match were scored in the first half by Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. In the second half of the match the goals were scored by Artyom Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin.

Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next Group stage match against Egypt on June 19 in St. Petersburg, while Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay on June 20 in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.