Russia’s Gazinsky: Scoring at FIFA World Cup match is like ‘a child’s dream come true’

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian footballer Yury Gazinsky told journalists on Thursday night that after the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow that scoring a goal at one of the international football championship’s matches was his "childhood’s dream to come true."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia opened on Thursday night at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow with a match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Assisted by teammate Alexander Golovin, Gazinsky put a header into the left upper corner of the net behind Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Almuaiouf only 15 minutes into the game to open the score, which eventually picked to 5-0 in favor of the hosts.

"It is always pleasant to score, moreover at such grand tournaments," Gazinsky told journalists after the game. "I could have only dreamt about this when I was a child. This dream came true and I am very happy about this."

"Our task was to make use of all provided opportunities and to score as much goals as possible," he said. "However, we never thought that we would score that much as we did as our main task was to clinch the win only. This grand victory will undoubtedly charge us with positive emotions."

The match at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and today’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

The goals in the match were scored in the first half by Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. In the second half of the match the goals were scored by Artyom Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin.

Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next Group stage match against Egypt on June 19 in St. Petersburg, while Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay on June 20 in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.