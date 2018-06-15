No disorderly behavior at FIFA World Cup opening match — police

Saudi Arabian fans seen outside Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 1 football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia © Denis Tyrin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14./TASS/.No disorderly behavior incidents have been reported during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Moscow department has said.

The press service told TASS that police and National Guard officers as well as the organizers took all necessary measures to ensure law and order and the safety of people during the opening ceremony and the opening match Russia vs Saudi Arabia.

The long-awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday in the Russian capital of Moscow with a spectacular opening ceremony at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium, followed by the opening match.

The Russian national football team began its voyage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a confident 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. The match at the Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and Thursday’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.