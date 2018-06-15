Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No disorderly behavior at FIFA World Cup opening match — police

Sport
June 15, 1:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The long-awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday in the Russian capital of Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
Saudi Arabian fans seen outside Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 1 football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian fans seen outside Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 1 football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia

© Denis Tyrin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14./TASS/.No disorderly behavior incidents have been reported during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Moscow department has said.

The press service told TASS that police and National Guard officers as well as the organizers took all necessary measures to ensure law and order and the safety of people during the opening ceremony and the opening match Russia vs Saudi Arabia.

The long-awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday in the Russian capital of Moscow with a spectacular opening ceremony at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium, followed by the opening match.

The Russian national football team began its voyage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a confident 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. The match at the Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and Thursday’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian striker Dzyuba: ‘We scored too much’ against Saudi Arabia at 2018 World Cup
2
Putin congratulates Team Russia’s coach on victory World Cup kickoff
3
No disorderly behavior at FIFA World Cup opening match — police
4
Russia’s Gazinsky: Scoring at FIFA World Cup match is like ‘a child’s dream come true’
5
Russia’s new robotic vehicle helps Strategic Missile Force clear mines in tactical drills
6
Russia to use advanced military hardware for first time in Slavic Brotherhood drills
7
Russia lays groundwork for self-learning artificial intelligence weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT