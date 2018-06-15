Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA president to attend Egypt vs Uruguay match in Yekaterinburg

Sport
June 15, 2:04 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Earlier, Infantino said he planned to attend matches of all 32 teams in all 11 cities hosting the FIFA World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L-R) at the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L-R) at the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, June 14. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will on Friday arrive in Yekaterinburg to attend the Egypt vs Uruguay match, Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Sergei Shvindt told TASS on Thursday.

"Gianni Infantino arrives in Yekaterinburg on Friday and will head to the match (which starts at 15:00 Moscow time) right from the airport," the deputy governor said. Earlier, Infantino said he planned to attend matches of all 32 teams in all 11 cities hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.

Yekaterinburg in the Urals plays host to four matches of the group stage: Egypt v Uruguay (June 15), France v Peru (June 21), Japan v Senegal (June 24) and Mexico v Sweden (June 27).

