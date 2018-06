Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and other officials attending the Russia-Saudi Arabia game in Moscow © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to the chief coach to Team Russia, Stanislav Cherchesov, to congratulate the players on the occasion of victory in the opener of FIFA World Cup 2018, where Russia played vs Saudi Arabia and scored a remarkable 5-0 victory.

Putin wished the team further successes in the championship.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov also sent congratulations to the team. "You did it!" he said speaking over Govorit Moskva radio.