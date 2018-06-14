Nearly 80,000 people attend FIFA World Cup opening match in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. As many as 78,011 people are attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) said.

The second half is underway, Russia has so far scored three goals, while Saudi Arabia has failed to score any.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, is taking place between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.