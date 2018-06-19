Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia

Sport
June 19, 18:48 UTC+3

Fans get creative at the 2018 World Cup

Team Colombia's fans by Mordovia Arena Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group H football match between Colombia and Japan
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Football fan carries a toy lama in a street ahead of Group C match between Peru and Denmark
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Fans of national teams of Russia and Egypt on Nevsky Prospekt in Saint Petersburg
© Sergei Konkov/TASS
Team Colombia's fans
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Icelandic football fans seen in Moscow's Zaryadye Park
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Supporters of the Peruvian football team outside Mordovia Arena Stadium in Saransk
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Fans of the Russian national team on the embankment of the Griboedov channel in Saint Petersburg
© Sergei Konkov/TASS
German football fans near the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Team Japan's fans at Mordovia Arena Stadium in Saransk
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Team Colombia's fans at Mordovia Arena Stadium in Saransk
© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Mexican football fans with painted faces outside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Mexican fan in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Argentinian fans pose for a photo wearing the mask of Lionel Messi near the Spartak Stadium in Moscow
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Team Japan's fan by Mordovia Arena Stadium in Saransk
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Supporters of the Danish football team
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Belgian football fans seen near Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
The 2018 World Cup in Russia is in full swing. Football fans generated carnival atmosphere in World Cup host cities and captured the attention of many with their imaginative outfits. Explore World Cup fans creativity in this gallery by TASS.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
