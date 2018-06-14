Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin wishes Team Panama success at FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 14, 14:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has meet with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez wished Team Panama success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. According to Putin, the two countries have a lot to do to boost economic ties.

Putin to hold meetings with national leaders who arrived for FIFA World Cup opening

"We wish success to your national team," Putin said, adding that as far as he knew, around 4,000 football fans had arrived in Russia from Panama. The Russian leader also noted that Team Panama would play at a FIFA World Cup for the first time.

While speaking about bilateral relations, the Russian president said that bilateral trade "is rather modest, there is room for improvement in this area." Putin pointed out that Panama’s president was accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen who were planned to hold a meeting with their Russian counterparts on Thursday. The meeting will be sponsored by Russia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

