Russian deputy PM welcomes decision to hold 2026 FIFA World Cup in US, Canada, Mexico

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Congress made a reasonable decision to award the right to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the US, Canada and Mexico, as it will be very difficult for one country to organize a tournament involving 48 teams, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Government Coordinating Board for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Vitaly Mutko told TASS.

The joint bid of the US, Canada and Mexico received 134 votes at the FIFA Congress held in Moscow on Wednesday, while Morocco’s bid got only 65.

"It was a reasonable decision to grant the right to host a tournament involving that many teams to economically developed countries that have good potential," Mutko said, adding that "one should take note that 48 teams will participate in the World Cup, it is a great number, so now it will be very difficult for any country to host this tournament alone." "We made 64 bases ready for 32 teams, so imagine that the number will have to be doubled," he said.

"We should keep in mind what kind of countries they are. They are located on the same continent - in North America - so it will be easier for them to arrange everything. As for arranging capacity, economic and other facilities, the United States, Canada and Mexico deserve to host the tournament," the Russian deputy prime minister concluded.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.