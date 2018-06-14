Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 10,000 fans from Japan to visit Russia during FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 14, 11:54 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Japanese team will have group stage matches in Saransk, Yekaterinburg and Volgograd

© Egor Aleev/TASS

TOKYO, June 14. /TASS/. At least 10,000 Japanese fans will visit Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the NHK TV channel reported on Thursday.

Read also

Putin to attend 2018 World Cup’s opening match

The Japan team will have group stage matches in Saransk, Yekaterinburg and Volgograd, which are located rather far from Moscow, so the Japanese embassy decided to open temporary representative offices there to provide support for the arrivals.

Their task is mainly to help Japanese citizens in case of incidents, for example the loss of a passport or other personal belongings, injuries, etc. The temporary offices will operate for three days, including the days of the matches of the Japan team in these cities.

The Japanese embassy also created a special section on its website devoted to the world championship in Russia.

The Japan team sank to the 59th from 60th position in the last week’s FIFA rating. The Japanese will play in the H group with the Columbia (June 19, Saransk), Senegal (June 24, Yekaterinburg) and Poland (June 28, Volgograd) teams. The Japan team was the last to arrive in Russia for the tournament.

