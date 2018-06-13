Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin attending FIFA World Cup opening concert on Moscow’s Red Square

Sport
June 13, 20:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by maestro Valery Gergiev and world opera stars are taking part in the concert

© © Mikhail Klementiev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the FIFA World Cup opening concert on Moscow’s Red Square.

Putin, foreign leaders to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 14

Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by maestro Valery Gergiev and world opera stars Anna Netrebko, Aida Garifullina, Yusif Eyvazov, Ildar Abdrazzakov and Albina Shagimuraova are taking part in the concert, as well as guest stars - famed opera singers Placido Domingo of Spain and Juan Diego Flores of Peru.

The concert was initiated by renowned Russian classical pianist Denis Matsuev, who is the show’s host and participant. The event is co-hosted by Russian supermodel and founder of the Naked Heart Foundation Natalia Vodianova and also involves Artistic Director of Moscow’s Helikon Opera Theater Dmitry Bertman.

The concert’s program includes Russian music and famous popular European pieces, such as arias by Donizetti, Bizet, Verdi and Puccini.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.

Share
