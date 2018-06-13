All national teams arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. All national teams have arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Team Japan, which will be based in Kazan, was the last to arrive.

Moscow and the Moscow region will be the base for ten teams, including hosts Russia, Portugal, Iran, France, Peru, Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Belgium and Tunisia. Five teams - Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Costa Rica, South Korea and England - have chosen the city of St. Petersburg. Australia, Colombia and Japan will be based in the Tatarstan region.

Team Uruguay went for the town of Bor in the Nizny Novgorod region, Egypt chose Chechnya’s capital of Grozny, Switzerland will be based in the city of Tolyatti, Serbia in the city of Svetlogorsk in the Kaliningrad region, Panama in Saransk and Senegal in Kaluga. Seven teams went for Russia’s southern regions, with Spain based in the city of Krasnodar, Denmark in Anapa, Iceland and Sweden in Gelendzhik, Brazil and Poland in Sochi and Nigeria in Yessentuki.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.