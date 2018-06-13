Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA World Cup multilingual fan support center to provide 24/7 service

Sport
June 13, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fans can contact the 24/7 hotline and receive immediate assistance, regardless of their age, gender, country of residence or registration.

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The multilingual fan support center FansHotline24 will provide assistance to football fans who have encountered problems during their stay in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Legal Advisor to the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Denis Rogachev informed journalists.

"The fans can call the hotline to ask for medical or legal assistance," Rogachev noted. "The experience of former events has shown that such a service is necessary and relevant."

Read also

Russia launches language courses for football fans abroad

During the 2016 UEFA European Championship, 2,174 fans used the hotline, while during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, 5,130 phone calls were documented. According to the project’s organizers, they expect over 75,000 calls from fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The multilingual fan support center FansHotline24 was created with support from the Russian Football Union, the Russian Ministry of Sport, the Russian Football Premier League, the European Legal Service and several other organizations. FansHotline24 will provide information, as well as legal and medical assistance to football fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russian, English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Persian and Chinese.

If any legal or medical issue arises, or if a consultation is required, in case of a conflict or an uncertain situation, a fan can contact the 24/7 hotline and receive immediate assistance, regardless of their age, gender, country of residence or registration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Major Kremlin administration officials retain positions as Putin announces reshuffle
2
Turkey in talks with Russia on other technical issues in addition to S-400 systems
3
Russia to use advanced military hardware for first time in Slavic Brotherhood drills
4
US shows blindness by accusing Russians of jet fuel deliveries to Syria — Foreign Ministry
5
All national teams arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup
6
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
7
Russian top diplomat comments on Korean Peninsula denuclearization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT