FIFA World Cup multilingual fan support center to provide 24/7 service

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The multilingual fan support center FansHotline24 will provide assistance to football fans who have encountered problems during their stay in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Legal Advisor to the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Denis Rogachev informed journalists.

"The fans can call the hotline to ask for medical or legal assistance," Rogachev noted. "The experience of former events has shown that such a service is necessary and relevant."

During the 2016 UEFA European Championship, 2,174 fans used the hotline, while during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, 5,130 phone calls were documented. According to the project’s organizers, they expect over 75,000 calls from fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The multilingual fan support center FansHotline24 was created with support from the Russian Football Union, the Russian Ministry of Sport, the Russian Football Premier League, the European Legal Service and several other organizations. FansHotline24 will provide information, as well as legal and medical assistance to football fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russian, English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Persian and Chinese.

If any legal or medical issue arises, or if a consultation is required, in case of a conflict or an uncertain situation, a fan can contact the 24/7 hotline and receive immediate assistance, regardless of their age, gender, country of residence or registration.