Putin, foreign leaders to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 14

Sport
June 13, 16:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin will also attend the tournament’s opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, as well as the tournament’s opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams, Aida Garifullina to brighten up 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

"Foreign leaders and top officials are also planned to attend the ceremony, including the presidents of Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Panama, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, South Ossetia, Rwanda, the president-elect of Paraguay, the prime ministers of Armenia and Lebanon, the Saudi crown prince and the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea," the statement reads.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Putin thanks ‘entire global football family’ for help in organizing 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Show more
