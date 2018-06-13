Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off

Sport
June 13, 17:39 UTC+3

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 with the opening match in Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia

A fan on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A young man kicks Telstar 18, the official match ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, in Moscow
Fans pose with an Egyptian flag in Manezhnaya Square
Brazilian fans hold a copy of the World Cup soccer tournament trophy near the Kremlin in Moscow
Colombian soccer fan poses for photos ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup in downtown Moscow
Fans hold the Portuguese national flag as they attend the opening of the FIFA Fan Fest on Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills)
Peruvian fans on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Manezhnaya Square
A Colombian fan on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Manezhnaya Square
Football fans seen in Moscow's Nikolskaya Street
Peruvian fans on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nikolskaya Street
A Mexico fan wearing a tradition Mexican hat, cheers as his team, the Mexico national soccer team, boards a bus after training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Moscow
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia. Fan fest areas will be open in all the host cities during the tournament. They will entertain the visitors with live coverage of the games and, on top of that, with entertainment programs and shows.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara. The matches will be played from June 14 through to July 15. Two stadiums in Moscow - Luzhniki and Spartak - will host some of them.

