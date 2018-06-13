Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indian foreign minister wishes Russia success at FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 13, 15:55 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj b

Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj

© AP Photo/Manish Swarup

NEW DELHI, June 13. /TASS/. The football theme dominated the meeting devoted to Day of Russia held at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj became the distinguished guest of the event, the fact marked by many Indian observers, as she rarely visits foreign embassies.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia

Putin lauds FIFA chief as ‘true fighter’ committed to ideals of sports and justice

FIFA president thanks Putin for hosting World Cup

"Coming closely on the heels of Russia’s Independence Day celebrations in 2018 is another global mega festival that Russia would proudly host. We wish Russia a successful FIFA World Cup event that shortly begins," Sushma Swaraj said in a statement.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev dwelled on the World Cup issue as well. "We expect several millions of fans to visit the World Cup matches, and it is encouraging that several thousands of them already came from India, despite the fact that the Indian team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The fans are coming to Russia to witness this sports holiday and better learn and understand our country. The language of sports, free from one-sided vision, is gaining a foothold in our relations with India and in international relations," the envoy noted.

India is 97th in the FIFA rating, placed between Georgia and Qatar. Indian football players have never participated in final tournaments of world championships. That said, the Indian team won the AFC Asian Cup (1964), the Asian Games (1951, 1962) and is considered to be the leading team in South Asia (the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - TASS): the Indian team won the SAFF Cup seven times (last time in 2015).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital. The US team is not among the participants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
2
Robbie Williams, Aida Garifullina to brighten up 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
3
What You Think About Getting Old Impacts Your Health According to New Orb Media Reporting
4
Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup
5
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
6
Putin, foreign leaders to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 14
7
Russia 95% compliant with OPEC+ oil output deal in May - energy minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT