Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Unified bid from US, Canada, Mexico wins right to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 13, 14:11 UTC+3

FIFA World Cups were held in North America three times

Share
1 pages in this article
Delegates of Canada, Mexico and the United States celebrate after winning a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup at the FIFA congress in Moscow

Delegates of Canada, Mexico and the United States celebrate after winning a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup at the FIFA congress in Moscow

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. A unified bid on behalf of the United States, Canada and Mexico won most of the votes on Wednesday to be granted the right to host the 2016 FIFA World Cup.

The voting took place at the 68th FIFA Congress and the only competitor to the joint bid was a bid from the Moroccan Football Association.

Read also

FIFA President Infantino set to run for re-election next year

A total of 134 votes were cast in favor of the unified bid, 65 Congress delegates supported the bid from Morocco, while one delegate abstained.

FIFA World Cups were held three times in North America. The international football championship was organized twice in Mexico - in 1970 and 1986, and once in the United States - in 1994. Canada never hosted editions of the FIFA World Cups.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be the first in history to see an enlarged format of 48 participating teams and will be held in 23 cities - Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey in Mexico; Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal in Canada. The United States offered the cities of New-York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Boston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Kansas City and Seattle.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev to perform in Saudi Arabia for first time
2
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia
4
US Department of Justice indicts five Russians for shipping jet fuel to Syria
5
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
6
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution
7
Diplomat says record 34 million Russians got tested for HIV in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT