Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sport
June 13, 12:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold working meetings on Wednesday with foreign leaders arriving for the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president continues working in Moscow today: a whole series of meetings with the heads of state and governments who will arrive and have arrived in Moscow on the occasion of the opening of the [FIFA] World Cup," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

As Peskov explained, Putin is set to hold scheduled meetings on June 13 with President of Azerbaijan Ilkham Aliyev, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of Bolivia Evo Morales, Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad al-Hariri, and also with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

