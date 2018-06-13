Putin lauds FIFA chief as ‘true fighter’ committed to ideals of sports and justice

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the commendable efforts of FIFA President Gianni Infantino who has demonstrated his commitment to the ideals of sports and justice, and an upbeat attitude towards Russia.

"I want to address special words of gratitude to Mr. Infantino and note his commitment to the ideals of sports and fairness and, of course, his invariably positive outlook towards our country," the Russian head of state said as he spoke at the FIFA Congress in Moscow ahead of the World Cup opening.

As the Russian leader noted, Infantino "took the FIFA helm during uneasy times." "But he is doing a commendable job steering its course, like a true fighter," Putin emphasized.