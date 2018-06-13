Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA president thanks Putin for hosting World Cup

Sport
June 13, 12:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Congress in Moscow thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a TASS correspondent reported.

Read also

Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup

"A big thankyou to you, Mr. Putin for your engagement, for your passion, for making us really feel part of the same team. To your government, to the local organizing committee, to the Russian football union, to all the volunteers in Russia, and to all the 150 or more million Russian people, who are welcoming the world here in the next month," Infantino said.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
2
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution
3
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
4
Russian top diplomat comments on Korean Peninsula denuclearization
5
Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup
6
No grounds to increase export duty on oil products so far, Deputy PM says
7
Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT