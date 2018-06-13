Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and leaders of other states will be welcome guests at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would be glad to see all guests here in Moscow and certainly this concerns the guests from the United States at the highest level," Peskov said, speaking on whether Trump could be invited to Moscow as a guest at the World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital. The US team is not among the participants.