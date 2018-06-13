Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 13, 11:08 UTC+3

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and leaders of other states will be welcome guests at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Putin to attend FIFA Congress

Robbie Williams, Aida Garifullina to brighten up 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Merkel says her trip to FIFA World Cup games in Russia possible

FIFA 2018 World Cup anthem video released on YouTube

FIFA’s Infantino says planning to attend matches of all 32 teams at World Cup

"Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would be glad to see all guests here in Moscow and certainly this concerns the guests from the United States at the highest level," Peskov said, speaking on whether Trump could be invited to Moscow as a guest at the World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital. The US team is not among the participants. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
2
US Department of Justice indicts five Russians for shipping jet fuel to Syria
3
Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup
4
FIFA’s Infantino says planning to attend matches of all 32 teams at World Cup
5
Robbie Williams, Aida Garifullina to brighten up 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
6
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
7
Russia’s Army 2018 exhibition to showcase 600 weapon systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT