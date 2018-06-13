All FIFA World Cup stadiums comply with fire safety rules — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. All the stadiums that will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches fully comply with the fire safety requirements, First Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told TASS.

"All violations at all the operating stadiums have been remedied," he said.

The State Fire Control Service also checked hotels and other facilities involved in the World Cup events ahead of the championship. "We have registered almost 380 facilities, including 12 main stadiums, as well as places of residence of the championship participants, airports, railway stations, bus stations, subway stations and ports," the first deputy emergencies minister specified.

He reported that 1,000 Emergencies Ministry employees would ensure fire safety at 12 stadiums and infrastructural facilities, including fan zones and training grounds. "Our uppermost task is to prevent large fires during the World Cup," Chupriyan said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities.