Five-time world champions, Brazil, arrive in Russia’s Sochi for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 11, 7:05 UTC+3 SOCHI

Brazil is also the world’s only national squad to reach the final phase of every FIFA World Cup

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

SOCHI, June 11. /TASS/. The national team of Brazil, which is the world’s most successful FIFA World Cup competitor with five victories on record, arrived in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi early on Monday.

The five-time world champions will live at the Swissotel Resort Sochi Kamelia and train at the the Yug-Sport stadium. The Brazilian squad will hold a public training on June 12.

Before departing to Russia, Brazil defeated Austria 3:0 in a friendly match.

During the tournament’s group stage, Brazil will play in Group E against Switzerland (June 17, Rostov-on-Don), Costa Rica (June 22, St. Petersburg) and Serbia (June 27, Moscow, Spartak Stadium).

Apart from holding five championship titles, Brazil is also the world’s only national squad to reach the final phase of every FIFA World Cup. It also holds the record of the best overall performance in World Cup, with a record of 70 victories in 104 matches played.

Teams from Iran, Panama, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, Morocco, Australia, Egypt, Peru and France have already arrived to Russia.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. Fan zones will be opened in all host cities.

2018 World Cup in Russia
