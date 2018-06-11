Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA Council approves two bids to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 11, 1:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be chosen in Moscow on June 13

FIFA logo

FIFA logo

©  EPA/ENNIO LEANZA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. During a session on Sunday, the FIFA Council approved two bids - one by Morocco and the other by US, Canada and Mexico - to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters.

The FIFA Council designated the two bids - the one jointly submitted by the Canadian Soccer Association, the Mexican Football Association and the United States Soccer Federation, as well as the one submitted by the Moroccan Football Association - to be voted on by the 68th FIFA Congress.

The host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be chosen by national football associations during the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13.

Starting from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the number of participants in the global tournament will be increased to 48. They will be divided into 16 groups, and the top two teams in each group will make it into the playoff stage.

Morocco and Canada have never hosted a FIFA World Cup before. Mexico hosted the tournament in 1978 and 1986, the United States - in 1994.

