BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. Germany's Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she did not rule out the possibility of a trip to Russia to attend the matches of FIFA World Cup 2018, which kicks off on June 14.

As she spoke to ARD channel, she also said she might hold political talks in Moscow.

"This might be useful," Merkel said adding that trips of this kind did not encroach on her principles.

She also said she would have to consider other circumstances while taking a decision on the trip.