Some 9,000 attend Russian football squad’s 2018 FIFA World Cup open training session

Sport
June 09, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The training session was held at the 30,000-seat capacity CSKA stadium

1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereshenko/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Some 9,000 people attended an open training session of the Russian national football team at the CSKA stadium in Moscow held as part of the squad’s preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

The training session was held on Saturday morning at the 30,000-seat capacity CSKA stadium and football fans watching the practice were allowed to enter the stadium based on personal invitations, which were distributed mainly among children from youth sports schools.

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

Between May 20 and 31, the Russian national football team stayed at a training camp in Austria’s Neustift im Stubaital. The Russian squad played a friendly football match against the Austrian team on May 30 (0-1) before going home to play against Turkey in Moscow on June 5 (1-1).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

Show more
