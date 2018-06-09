Russian Politics & Diplomacy
International FIFA World Cup Broadcasting Center opens in Moscow

Sport
June 09, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in Moscow

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Organizers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup wish to see that the international holiday of football will be available not only for ticket holders at stadiums, but for the global television audience as well, Arkady Dvorkovich, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said on Saturday.

Dvorkovich attended on Saturday an official opening ceremony in Moscow of the International Broadcasting Center (IBC), which will be providing television broadcasting services around the globe during the upcoming quadrennial football championship.

"I welcome everyone here on behalf of the Local Organizing Committee," Dvorkovich said addressing the participants of the opening ceremony. "We always fulfill our pledges and the government of Russia as well as the organizing committee with the support of the international football federation (FIFA) did enormous job."

"We wish to present this holiday of football not only to fans coming to Russia, but to make it accessible to the audience of billions around the globe," he said. "The IBC will be in charge of delivering this holiday."

The International Broadcasting Center of the championship is located at Moscow’s Crocus Expo International Exhibition Centre occupying an area of some 40,000 square meters (almost 10 acres).

Besides LOC Russia-2018 Chairman Dvorkovich, the official opening ceremony of the IBC was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
