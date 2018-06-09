Head of North Korea’s parliament to attend FIFA World Cup in Russia - report

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (legislature) of North Korea Kim Yong-nam is due to visit Russia for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday.

Kim Yong-nam "will soon visit the Russian Federation to attend an opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup," the report said.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.

Other world leaders and senior officials, including Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Sun Chunlan, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Brazilian President Michel Temer and Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, have earlier announced plans to attend the opening ceremony.