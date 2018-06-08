Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA 2018 World Cup anthem video released on YouTube

Sport
June 08, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The anthem will be performed before the World Cup final match on July 15


© Anatoliy Medved/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. A video for the 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem, performed by Hollywood actor and Grammy Award winner Will Smith, American singer Nicky Jam and Albanian singer Era Istrefi, has been released on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

The song titled Live It Up, produced by Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known by his stage name Diplo, was originally released on May 25. The anthem will be performed before the World Cup final match set to take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

Coca-Cola, FIFA’s official partner for the 2018 World Cup, earlier released its own anthem - a song called Colors by American singer Jason Derulo and Colombian artist Maluma. The two will perform the song at the World Cup opening ceremony on June 14. 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.






