Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 20,000 football fans from Argentina expected in Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 08, 15:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The World Cup kicks off next Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Leo Correa

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Over 20,000 football fans from Argentina are expected in Russia this summer to see matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentinian Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio said on Friday.

"We expect up to 20,000 football fans from Argentina to come to Russia for this World Cup, perhaps more than that," Ambassador Lagorio told journalists. "We also expect that Russia will organize an outstanding tournament, since we witnessed how successfully it organized the Confederations Cup last year, and now we are sure that there will be no problems at all.’

Read also

At least 60,000 fans from Brazil to travel to Russia during FIFA World Cup

"We have also visited all stadiums, where the Argentinian national team is scheduled to play matches, and we have no doubts that the organization of the event will be at the highest possible level, including security," the ambassador said.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each.

Team Argentina was placed in Group D alongside with the national teams from Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. The group stage matches of the Argentinian national squad will be played on June 16 against Iceland in Moscow, on June 21 against Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod and on June 26 against Nigeria in Saint Petersburg.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
2
Press review: Putin tackles rising fuel prices and Russia eyes hiking retirement age
3
Putin assures that Avangard hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019
4
S-400 air defense systems to minimize Turkey’s external dependence, minister says
5
Russian spacecraft with three crewmembers docks with orbital outpost
6
Russia rejects reports of its plane delivering airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province
7
First six satellites under Sfera program to be launched in three years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT