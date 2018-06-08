Over 20,000 football fans from Argentina expected in Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Over 20,000 football fans from Argentina are expected in Russia this summer to see matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentinian Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio said on Friday.

"We expect up to 20,000 football fans from Argentina to come to Russia for this World Cup, perhaps more than that," Ambassador Lagorio told journalists. "We also expect that Russia will organize an outstanding tournament, since we witnessed how successfully it organized the Confederations Cup last year, and now we are sure that there will be no problems at all.’

"We have also visited all stadiums, where the Argentinian national team is scheduled to play matches, and we have no doubts that the organization of the event will be at the highest possible level, including security," the ambassador said.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each.

Team Argentina was placed in Group D alongside with the national teams from Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. The group stage matches of the Argentinian national squad will be played on June 16 against Iceland in Moscow, on June 21 against Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod and on June 26 against Nigeria in Saint Petersburg.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.