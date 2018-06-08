Poll shows one in 10 Russians expect national team win at football World Cup

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Almost 11% of Russians believe that the national football team will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is hosted this summer by Russia in 11 cities across the country, according to the results of a poll unveiled by the national pollster VTsIOM on Friday.

The poll indicates that 20% of the respondents see the Russian national team reaching the Last 16 Stage, while 14% and six percent hope to see the national squad playing in matches of the semifinals and the final stage respectively.

The survey also showed that over 52% of the Russian population is set to watch live broadcasts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, while 32% of the polled people anticipate watching matches only with the Russian team playing.

The national pollster showed that 79% of the population would root for the national football squad, while 15% anticipate watching a match between reigning World Champions Germany and Brazil, and nine percent of the polled wish to see how the Spanish national team is playing at the upcoming world championship.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.