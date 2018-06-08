Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

At least 60,000 fans from Brazil to travel to Russia during FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 08, 9:10 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil will open five temporary consulate offices in Kazan, Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and St. Petersburg

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8. /TASS/. At least 60,000 citizens of Brazil will travel to Russia to support the national team during the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes said on Thursday.

"At least 60,000 Brazilians have already bought tickets. This is way above the average annual figure of 1,500," the Globo TV quoted the minister as saying on its website.

Brazil will open five temporary consulate offices in Kazan, Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and St. Petersburg. Every consulate will have at least three employees, including Russian-speaking ones. Brazil has also hired a legal adviser for the duration of the tournament.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA

National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia

Moscow gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup’s Fan Fest opening on June 10

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Sports has also issued a 134-page guide to give fans a better understanding of Russian traditions and laws. It will be distributed in airports and at Brazil’s consulates in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

During the group stage of the tournament, Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Costa Rica.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin assures that Avangard hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019
2
Traffic along Homs-Hama highway in Syria resumes after 7-year-long break
3
Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit
4
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
5
Putin emphasizes need to simplify process of obtaining Russian citizenship
6
Putin vows all unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons will timely arrive for Russian troops
7
South Korean president to visit Russia in June — reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT