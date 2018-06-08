At least 60,000 fans from Brazil to travel to Russia during FIFA World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8. /TASS/. At least 60,000 citizens of Brazil will travel to Russia to support the national team during the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes said on Thursday.

"At least 60,000 Brazilians have already bought tickets. This is way above the average annual figure of 1,500," the Globo TV quoted the minister as saying on its website.

Brazil will open five temporary consulate offices in Kazan, Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and St. Petersburg. Every consulate will have at least three employees, including Russian-speaking ones. Brazil has also hired a legal adviser for the duration of the tournament.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Sports has also issued a 134-page guide to give fans a better understanding of Russian traditions and laws. It will be distributed in airports and at Brazil’s consulates in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

During the group stage of the tournament, Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Costa Rica.