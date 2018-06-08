Silk Way Rally to kick off in China’s Xi’an on July 15

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. This year’s international Silk Way Rally will kick off in China’s Xi’an on July 15 to finish on Moscow’s iconic Red Square twelve days later, on July 27, organizers have said.

The rally’s route will be split into ten sections, half of them in Russia.

After completing the Chinese part of the journey, participants will be airlifted to the southern Russian city of Astrakhan. On their way to Moscow, they will make stops in the Volga area city of Volgograd and the Central Russian city of Lipetsk.

The first Silk Way Rally, held in 2009, ran from the Russian city of Kazan to Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat. In the following three years, the route was shortened, running from Russia’s Sochi to Gelendzhik along the Black Sea coast. In 2013, participants travelled between Moscow and Astrakhan, a city on the Volga River Delta. In 2014 and 2015, the event was not held.

The 2016 route was mapped between the Russian and Chinese capitals. Last year, participants set off from Moscow to finish in Xi’an.