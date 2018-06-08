Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian parliament rejects ban on 2018 World Cup broadcasts

Sport
June 08, 5:32 UTC+3 KIEV

Thursday’s session was the parliament’s last chance to discuss the issue

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 8. /TASS/. Members of the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, have turned down a proposal to ban broadcasts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a lawmaker from the "Opposition bloc" party has told TASS.

"Rada stood united on the issue of banning 2018 World Cup broadcasts from Russia, and refused to include a relevant document in its agenda," lawmaker Yuri Pavlenko said on Thursday.

"This will enable Ukrainian citizens to watch their favorite teams compete in one of this year’s most important sporting events. An attempt by the party of warmongers to use football in fuelling military hysteria in the country has failed," he went on.

Pyotr Poroshenko bloc lawmaker Olga Chervakova said on her Facebook page that the bill on banning broadcasts was "scrapped."

Thursday’s session was the parliament’s last chance to discuss the issue, because the next Rada session will take place on June 19, five days after the tournament in Russia kicks off.

On June 6, the parliamentary commission on freedom of speech recommended the parliament to pass the bill.

Ukraine’s Football Federation earlier rejected its quota of tickets and waived the right to send reporters to cover the tournament. The Ukrainian government also called on the country’s people not to attend the Russia-hosted World Cup for personal safety reasons.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
2
Putin eyes positive decision on high-speed rail project with China
3
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
4
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
5
Russia’s Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Orlov help Washington to win Stanley Cup
6
Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
7
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT