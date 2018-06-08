Ukrainian parliament rejects ban on 2018 World Cup broadcasts

KIEV, June 8. /TASS/. Members of the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, have turned down a proposal to ban broadcasts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a lawmaker from the "Opposition bloc" party has told TASS.

"Rada stood united on the issue of banning 2018 World Cup broadcasts from Russia, and refused to include a relevant document in its agenda," lawmaker Yuri Pavlenko said on Thursday.

"This will enable Ukrainian citizens to watch their favorite teams compete in one of this year’s most important sporting events. An attempt by the party of warmongers to use football in fuelling military hysteria in the country has failed," he went on.

Pyotr Poroshenko bloc lawmaker Olga Chervakova said on her Facebook page that the bill on banning broadcasts was "scrapped."

Thursday’s session was the parliament’s last chance to discuss the issue, because the next Rada session will take place on June 19, five days after the tournament in Russia kicks off.

On June 6, the parliamentary commission on freedom of speech recommended the parliament to pass the bill.

Ukraine’s Football Federation earlier rejected its quota of tickets and waived the right to send reporters to cover the tournament. The Ukrainian government also called on the country’s people not to attend the Russia-hosted World Cup for personal safety reasons.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.