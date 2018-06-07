Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Some 2.4 million tickets have been already sold for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in a week in 11 cities across Russia, the world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced in its statement on Thursday.

"With just seven days to go until the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA can confirm that 2,403,116 tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world since sales started in September 2017," FIFA said in its statement.

"Most of them have gone to Russian fans (871,797), followed by fans from the USA (88,825), Brazil (72,512), Colombia (65,234), Germany (62,541), Mexico (60,302), Argentina (54,031), Peru (43,583), China (40,251), Australia (36,359) and England (32,362) - the top-ten countries from abroad."

"International demand accounts for 54%. Since last minute sales are ongoing until 15 July, these figures are subject to change," the statement from FIFA added.

The world’s governing football body also said in its statement that "In accordance with the ticket sales structure and in line with FIFA’s efforts to make as many tickets as possible available directly to football fans, more than 100,000 tickets, which were previously reserved for other FIFA constituent groups, will be made available at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on June 8, 23:00 Moscow time."

"This concerns tickets for all matches and includes category 4 tickets, which are exclusively reserved for Russian residents, for selected games. Fans are advised to place their orders as soon as tickets go on sale as high demand is expected and tickets are likely to sell out very quickly," the statement from FIFA said.

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cups, as well as for preceding Confederations Cup tournament matches, are usually divided into three categories, while the global football organization visas the price for each category. A special fourth category, which is the cheapest one, was introduced by FIFA in July 2016 and was reserved for residents of host country Russia.

According to FIFA’s ticket price policy, officially announced in July 2016, 3rd category ticket prices range between $105 and $285, 2nd category - $165-$480, and 1st category - $210-$750. Tickets for the opening and final matches of the world championship have a different price policy.

The world’s football organization keeps reiterating that at the request of the Russian authorities, all fans attending matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup need to apply for a Fan-ID - the official identity document issued to fans.

Russia came up for this FIFA World Cup with an innovation, which is the so-called Fan-ID and it is required for all ticketholders. This innovation was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body.

The Fan-ID plays an important security role during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A Fan-ID holder is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament. Fan-IDs are obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend matches of the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.