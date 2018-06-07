Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup’s Fan Fest opening on June 10

Sport
June 07, 18:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Fan Fest will be held on the main square in front of the Moscow State University, which offers a visiting capacity of up to 25,000 people

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian capital of Moscow is fully set for a grand opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup's official Fan Fest zone and other football related events on June 10, Nikolai Gulyaev, Head of the Moscow City Department of Sport and Tourism, told journalists on Thursday.

"The Fan Fest will be held on the main square in front of the Moscow State University (MSU), which offers a visiting capacity of up to 25,000 people," the official said. "The opening ceremony of the Fan Fest is scheduled for June 10 and will be marked with cultural activities and a concert."

Read also

FIFA: 2018 World Cup teams’ coaches give advice to football fans ahead of championship

"I invite everyone for the opening ceremony at this unique place," Gulyaev stated.

According to the official website of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, "the Moscow venue in Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) will open its doors on Sunday 10 June for a special event, offering an exciting foretaste of what is in store for fans and the media throughout the tournament in all 11 Host Cities."

"An impressive line-up of artists will perform from 16.00 p.m. (Moscow time)," according to FIFA’s statement. "At 19.00 p.m. (Moscow time), FIFA Legends and FIFA Fan Fest Ambassadors Marcel Desailly and Aleksandr Kerzhakov will join on stage for the official opening and later take part in a mixed zone."

All people attending the Fan Fest on Sunday in Moscow will be able to take a look and take pictures as well next to the FIFA World Cup Trophy and 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot Wolf Zabivaka.

"The 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy will be on display for all visitors to admire and the Official Mascot Zabivaka will entertain the crowd with his dynamic dance moves."

"The 11 FIFA Fan Fests in Moscow and in the other Host Cities, which will be open from 14 June to 15 July, provide the unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic FIFA World Cup experience - the perfect place to watch matches of the FIFA World," the statement from FIFA said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia.

Read also

Poll shows how many Russians plan to follow FIFA World Cup

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin promises Russian citizenship to Ukrainian national wounded in Aleppo
2
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Putin assures that Avangard hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019
5
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
6
Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
7
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT