Putin warns against turning Russia’s new football arenas into 'marketplaces'

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that new football stadiums, built across the country for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, must not turn into marketplaces after the world championship is over.

"A lot will depend on the authorities of the regions," Putin said during his annual Q&A conference on Thursday.

"Because the organizing committee (LOC-2018) will hand over all infrastructure facilities to regions once the World Cup is over."

"I would like to immediately address my colleagues in the regions to say that it is inadmissible to turn these sports facilities into some sort of marketplaces, which we saw emerge at sports facilities in Moscow in the 1990s," Putin said.