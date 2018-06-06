FIFA Secretary General: Russia is ‘the most hospitable country I have ever visited’

VLADIMIR, June 6. /TASS/. International Football Association FIFA’s Secretary General Fatma Samoura finds Russia the most hospitable country she has ever visited, Samoura told journalists during the presentation of the project "Vladimir - the cultural capital of the 2018 World Cup".

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities in the period from June 14 until July 15.

"Before coming here, I heard all kinds of stories about Russia. This is my 22nd visit in two years and I can tell you, this is the most hospitable country I have ever visited since I was born 55 years ago. I mean it," she said. "I almost need a second office to put all the gifts I’ve received since I’ve been visiting Russia."

The Russian city of Vladimir has obtained the status of the 2018 World Cup’s cultural capital.