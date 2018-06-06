Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA Secretary General: Russia is ‘the most hospitable country I have ever visited’

Sport
June 06, 21:02 UTC+3 VLADIMIR

Fatma Samoura said that he almost needs a second office to put all the gifts he has received since he has been visiting Russia

VLADIMIR, June 6. /TASS/. International Football Association FIFA’s Secretary General Fatma Samoura finds Russia the most hospitable country she has ever visited, Samoura told journalists during the presentation of the project "Vladimir - the cultural capital of the 2018 World Cup".

Everything to be done for 2018 FIFA World Cup guests ‘to feel like home in Russia’ — Putin

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities in the period from June 14 until July 15.

"Before coming here, I heard all kinds of stories about Russia. This is my 22nd visit in two years and I can tell you, this is the most hospitable country I have ever visited since I was born 55 years ago. I mean it," she said. "I almost need a second office to put all the gifts I’ve received since I’ve been visiting Russia."

The Russian city of Vladimir has obtained the status of the 2018 World Cup’s cultural capital.

