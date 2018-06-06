Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Having Russia host 2018 FIFA World Cup 'right thing to do' — FIFA’s Samoura

Sport
June 06, 18:07 UTC+3 VLADIMIR

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIMIR, June 6. /TASS/. Choosing Russia as the host of the 2018 World Cup was FIFA’s right decision, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura told reporters on Wednesday at the presentation of the project called ‘Vladimir is the cultural capital of the 2018 World Cup’.

Read also

FIFA: 2018 World Cup teams’ coaches give advice to football fans ahead of championship

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala on December 2, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

"Having Russia host the world cup was the right thing to do," Samoura said. "I know that Vladimir is not one of the 11 host cities, but already you are giving a very, very interesting flavor of what the football festival would be here."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tests prove Russian rocket engines’ multiple-use capacity — developer
2
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
3
Russia's president comments on One Belt, One Road concept's prospects
4
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
5
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
6
New building of US embassy’s consulate department opens in Moscow
7
Foreign Ministry: Syria’s Raqqa reduced to rubble by US-led coalition during ‘liberation’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT