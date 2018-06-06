Having Russia host 2018 FIFA World Cup 'right thing to do' — FIFA’s Samoura

VLADIMIR, June 6. /TASS/. Choosing Russia as the host of the 2018 World Cup was FIFA’s right decision, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura told reporters on Wednesday at the presentation of the project called ‘Vladimir is the cultural capital of the 2018 World Cup’.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala on December 2, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

"Having Russia host the world cup was the right thing to do," Samoura said. "I know that Vladimir is not one of the 11 host cities, but already you are giving a very, very interesting flavor of what the football festival would be here."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.