Issuance of Fan-ID for 2018 FIFA World Cup may be declined due to personal false data

Sport
June 06, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier media reports, a foreign football fan traveling for the World Cup matches was declined to enter Russia as he allegedly had a fake Fan-ID

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Decisions against granting Fan-IDs, which are obligatory along with tickets to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to a number of football fans were made after they had provided false data in applications, a senior official with the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media said on Wednesday.

According to earlier media reports, a foreign football fan traveling for the World Cup matches was declined to enter Russia as he allegedly had a fake Fan-ID. Starting on June 4 all foreigners coming to Russia for the championship need to present a personal Fan-ID to enter the country.

Read also

FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia

"Cases of refusal (to grant entry) are of a singular character as everybody is granted with them (Fan-IDs)," Andrei Chernenko, the head of the ministry’s department for the strategic projects implementation, said. "Refusals usually follow after people enter false data in their applications."

Russia came up for this FIFA World Cup with an innovation, which is the so-called Fan-ID and it is required for all ticketholders. This innovation was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body.

The Fan-ID plays an important security role during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A Fan-ID holder is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament as well as to travel free of charge between the Russian cities hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read also

Putin, Infantino get Fan IDs for visiting FIFA World Cup finals

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
