Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brazilian football legend Pele to deliver speech at Moscow State University next week

Sport
June 06, 16:08 UTC+3 YALTA

Pele will come to the Moscow State University on June 11, three days before Russia’s inaugural 2018 FIFA World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Luca Bruno

YALTA, June 6. /TASS/. Legendary Brazilian football player Pele will deliver a speech at the Moscow State University (MSU) on June 11, three days before Russia’s inaugural 2018 FIFA World Cup, MSU head Viktor Sadovnichy said on Wednesday.

"Pele comes to the Moscow State University on June 11 and we invite everyone for an on-line translation from the university with Pele as well as other world football legends," Sadovnichy said.

Read also

Russia expects foreign leaders to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup

Among numerous awards and prizes, Brazilian legend Pele, 77, is three-time world champion (1958, 1962 and 1970) and in 1999 the voting of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named him the World Player of the Century.

Pele paid a visit to Moscow late last year, namely for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw on December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace along with other famous footballers such as Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, France’s Laurent Blanc, England’s Gordon Banks, Brazil’s Cafu, Spain’s Carles Poyol, Germany’s Miroslav Klose and 2010 FIFA World Cup medalist Diego Forlan from Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Foreign Ministry: Syria’s Raqqa reduced to rubble by US-led coalition during ‘liberation’
2
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
3
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
4
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
5
Almost 1.4 million questions sent in for Putin's Q&A one day before its start
6
Kurds from People’s Protection Units leave Syria’s Manbij — reports
7
Estonia’s adoption of Magnitsky Act won’t be left unanswered, Russian diplomat warns
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT