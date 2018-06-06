Brazilian football legend Pele to deliver speech at Moscow State University next week

YALTA, June 6. /TASS/. Legendary Brazilian football player Pele will deliver a speech at the Moscow State University (MSU) on June 11, three days before Russia’s inaugural 2018 FIFA World Cup, MSU head Viktor Sadovnichy said on Wednesday.

"Pele comes to the Moscow State University on June 11 and we invite everyone for an on-line translation from the university with Pele as well as other world football legends," Sadovnichy said.

Among numerous awards and prizes, Brazilian legend Pele, 77, is three-time world champion (1958, 1962 and 1970) and in 1999 the voting of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named him the World Player of the Century.

Pele paid a visit to Moscow late last year, namely for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw on December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace along with other famous footballers such as Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, France’s Laurent Blanc, England’s Gordon Banks, Brazil’s Cafu, Spain’s Carles Poyol, Germany’s Miroslav Klose and 2010 FIFA World Cup medalist Diego Forlan from Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.