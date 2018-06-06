Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

British officers to provide security at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sport
June 06, 13:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Six British officers will be providing security at the World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Six UK law-enforcement officers will be involved in measures to provide security at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Department for Security of Large International and Mass Sports Events Police Major-General Anton Gusev said on Wednesday.

"Six British officers will be providing security at the World Cup," Gusev said.

‘We have considered all the risks and threats and are ready to cut short all public order offences. We feel very loyal to fans who will celebrate. Possibly, we will ignore minor offences but we are ready to act toughly in any place and at any time against offenders," the police general said.

Read also

Global special services’ interaction to ensure high security at FIFA World Cup

Head of the Office of the Inter-Departmental Operational Headquarters for the Tournament’s Security, Chief of the Main Center for Operational Control of the World Cup’s Security, Law and Order Provision Alexei Lavrishchev earlier said that over 100 representatives of special services from 35 countries would be involved in providing security at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's president comments on One Belt, One Road concept's prospects
2
Press review: Russia, Austria ink gas deal till 2040 and Iran sends uranium hint to Europe
3
Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
4
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
5
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
6
Government can consider support for Gazprom in view of asset seizure — energy minister
7
Gazprom still waiting for official notifications on its asset seizure in the Netherlands
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT