British officers to provide security at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Six UK law-enforcement officers will be involved in measures to provide security at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Department for Security of Large International and Mass Sports Events Police Major-General Anton Gusev said on Wednesday.

"Six British officers will be providing security at the World Cup," Gusev said.

‘We have considered all the risks and threats and are ready to cut short all public order offences. We feel very loyal to fans who will celebrate. Possibly, we will ignore minor offences but we are ready to act toughly in any place and at any time against offenders," the police general said.

Head of the Office of the Inter-Departmental Operational Headquarters for the Tournament’s Security, Chief of the Main Center for Operational Control of the World Cup’s Security, Law and Order Provision Alexei Lavrishchev earlier said that over 100 representatives of special services from 35 countries would be involved in providing security at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.