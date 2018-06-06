Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says he dedicates two hours to sports daily

Sport
June 06, 8:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president works out, swims and holds a judo session every now and then

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Nikolsky/Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin dedicates two to two and a half hours to sports every day, as he himself said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of his visit to China.

Read also

Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules

Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premier

Putin professes his love for judo and Japanese culture

Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi

"I dedicate about two to two and a half hours to sports every day," he said. According to Putin, he works out, swims and has a judo session every now and then, if a sparring partner turns up.

"I also play hockey though not so often as I would like to," Putin noted, adding that "it would be an exaggeration to say that I actually ‘play,’ but I do try hard."

When asked to name football players whom he considered to be outstanding, Putin mentioned Lev Yashin, Pele and Diego Maradona.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyongyang invites Putin to visit North Korea — agency
2
Putin vows Moscow will contribute to success of Trump-Kim meeting
3
Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
4
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
5
Putin welcomes Trump’s courageous, mature decision to meet with Kim Jong-un
6
Putin's 'Russian dream' aimed at improving people’s lives
7
US ambassador to attend Soyuz spacecraft launch at Baikonur space center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT