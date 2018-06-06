Putin says he dedicates two hours to sports daily

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin dedicates two to two and a half hours to sports every day, as he himself said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of his visit to China.

"I dedicate about two to two and a half hours to sports every day," he said. According to Putin, he works out, swims and has a judo session every now and then, if a sparring partner turns up.

"I also play hockey though not so often as I would like to," Putin noted, adding that "it would be an exaggeration to say that I actually ‘play,’ but I do try hard."

When asked to name football players whom he considered to be outstanding, Putin mentioned Lev Yashin, Pele and Diego Maradona.