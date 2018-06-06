Putin expects Russian team to fight till the end at FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil seem to be the most likely candidates to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of his visit to China.

"There are many candidates to win - Latin American teams, particularly Argentina and Brazil," he said. "We know how well the German team played at previous World Cups and the Spanish team also plays beautiful high-quality football. There will surely be other candidates as well, and the best team will win," Putin said.

When speaking about the Russian team, the president expressed hope that "it will play decently, showing interesting and beautiful football style, and will fight till the end." "I must say that unfortunately, our national team has not achieved much recently," he added.

According to Putin, as the host country, Russia seeks, first and foremost, "to arrange the World Cup in the best possible way, making it a real celebration for millions of football fans around the world." "It will be our greatest achievement," the Russian president stressed.