Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony set to take place in Moscow on June 14, Director of the of the Crown Prince’s Private Office Bader al-Asaker said.

"Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Russia," he wrote on Facebook.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.