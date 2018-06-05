Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Football fans expected to outnumber mainstream tourists in Russia during FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 05, 16:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

400,000 foreign fans will visit Russia for the World Cup, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5./TASS/. The number of traditional tourists, not associated with the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup, will see a decline in June-July, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Maya Lomidze told a news conference on Tuesday.

Read also

Tourist police units to be set up in 2018 World Cup Russia host cities

"The number of mainstream tourists, who are not fans, will decline by 700,000 people in June-July," she said. At the same time, 400,000 foreign fans will visit Russia for the World Cup. Lomidze said that on the whole, a 10%-15% drop in the tourism sector is expected this year.

However, next year, forecasts see Russia getting a boost from hosting the World Cup. "Tourism is expected to grow at least 20% next year," the executive director said.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
6
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
7
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT