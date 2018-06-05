Moscow parking meter attendants learn to speak English ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Over one hundred of employees from the Moscow service of parking meter attendants and traffic administration passed a special course learning to speak English ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Vadim Yuryev, the chief of the service, said on Tuesday.

Yuryev said that the knowledge gained during the language training course will be sufficient for the personnel of the Moscow service for the organization and administration of traffic and parking to communicate and render assistance to organizers and participants of the championship, foreign football fans and tourists.

"Traffic patrol inspectors and on-duty specialists - in all, over 100 people - have passed a special English language training course as part of the preparations for the 2018 World Cup," Yuryev told journalists. "Inspectors on patrol will be able to assist foreigners involved in a traffic accident."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.