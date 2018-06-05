Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow

Sport
June 05, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Tickets have been sold out for a friendly football match between national teams of Russia and Turkey on Tuesday night in Moscow, less than ten days ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The friendly match between Russia and Turkey is slated for June 5 as part of the Russian team’s preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup and will be played at the 30,000-seat capacity VEB Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow. This will be the last friendly for hosts Russia ahead of the world football championship.

"All tickets have been sold out for the (friendly) match of the Russian national team against Turkey," the Russian national squad announced in its Twitter account. "We advise to be at the stadium in advance to avoid jams at the entrances."

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

2018 FIFA World Cup city press center opens in Moscow

Participants in 2018 FIFA World Cup announce full squads

Russia expects foreign leaders to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup

Between May 20 and 31, the Russian national football team stayed at a training camp in Austria’s Neustift im Stubaital. The Russian squad played a friendly football match against the Austrian team on May 30 (0-1) before going home.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
2
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
3
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Russia’s communications ministry searching for alternative ways to block Telegram
6
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
7
CNN Moscow bureau chief offers apologies to Russia over an incident with WWII memorial
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT