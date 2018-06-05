Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Tickets have been sold out for a friendly football match between national teams of Russia and Turkey on Tuesday night in Moscow, less than ten days ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The friendly match between Russia and Turkey is slated for June 5 as part of the Russian team’s preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup and will be played at the 30,000-seat capacity VEB Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow. This will be the last friendly for hosts Russia ahead of the world football championship.

"All tickets have been sold out for the (friendly) match of the Russian national team against Turkey," the Russian national squad announced in its Twitter account. "We advise to be at the stadium in advance to avoid jams at the entrances."

Between May 20 and 31, the Russian national football team stayed at a training camp in Austria’s Neustift im Stubaital. The Russian squad played a friendly football match against the Austrian team on May 30 (0-1) before going home.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.