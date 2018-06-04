2018 FIFA World Cup city press center opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The city press center of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia opened its doors in Moscow on Monday, the tournament’s press center reported on its website.

The press centers in ten other cities, which will host World Cup matches, will open on June 13. Journalists will have an opportunity to use specially equipped workplaces and free Wi-Fi access. Besides, presentation areas of the regions, which will host World Cup games, will be organized at the press centers. There will also be extensive excursion programs for journalists.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in 11 cities of Russia from June 14 to July 15.