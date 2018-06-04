Participants in 2018 FIFA World Cup announce full squads

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. All the 32 countries that qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia have announced their full squads, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) said in a statement.

June 4 is the final day for finalizing squad lists. Some countries announced their team lineups in advance, while others did that on the last day. FIFA rules stipulate that injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation's first group phase game.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.