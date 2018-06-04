Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Participants in 2018 FIFA World Cup announce full squads

Sport
June 04, 18:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. All the 32 countries that qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia have announced their full squads, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) said in a statement.

June 4 is the final day for finalizing squad lists. Some countries announced their team lineups in advance, while others did that on the last day. FIFA rules stipulate that injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation's first group phase game.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Read also

Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
Russian Aerospace Forces get cutting-edge combat aircraft simulators
3
Detained Ukrainian MP’s lie detector test shows conflicting results
4
Austria's OMV fully supports Nord Stream 2 project
5
Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships to hold drills with Vietnam’s navy
6
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
7
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT